Springfield's Bright Nights is back for its 30th year

Bright Nights has kicked off its 30th holiday season. The longstanding light show in Springfield's Forest Park is set to attract large crowds from now until January.

Judy Matt is president of Spirit of Springfield, the nonprofit which has partnered with the city's parks and recreation department to put on the show each year. Matt said some new attractions include a carousel for children as well as additional concession stands.

"We have lots of different things this year to add to the experience," she said.

Matt said the event has become a family affair.

"It's intergenerational. After 30 years, you know, families bringing families. And Pat Sullivan is a good example of that. He's bringing two of his grandkids tonight, so that's really what it's about," she said referring to Patrick Sullivan, the former head of Springfield's parks department.

Matt and Sullivan launched the light show in 1995 and she credits the collaboration between Spirit of Springfield and the city for the long-term success of the attraction.

"They do their piece and we do the marketing and promotion, that's what creates the synergy, because many programs may be larger, but they don't have what we have as a team," she said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended a lighting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening night of the light show.

"This iconic and festive holiday event is fun for all ages and has become a regional attraction, evening being recognized national for its lighting display and the number of people it draws every year,” he said in a press statement.

Bright Nights at will be open now through Jan. 5, 2025. It will be closed Monday, Dec. 2 , and Tuesday, Dec. 3. The lights will be lit nightly at 5 pm. and be on through 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays that include Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.