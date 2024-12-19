© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massachusetts cannabis regulators try to hire a new executive director — again

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published December 19, 2024 at 9:07 AM EST
A box of joints branded as Dogwalkers are sold at Rise, a marijuana medical dispensary in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted Wednesday to offer its executive director job to Holliston Town Manager Travis Ahern. That's after the commission's first pick, David Lakeman, an official with a similar agency in Illinois, backed out of the job after first accepting it earlier this month.

Ahern was a finalist after the initial search process. The acting chair of the commission, Bruce Stebbins, said the latest pick is right for the job.

"Mr. Ahern is a candidate...we thought highly of during our discussions, and, for me, I think would be a good candidate to move forward and select," Stebbins said.

The embattled commission has been operating without a permanent executive director for a year. It’s also been the subject of legislative hearings by lawmakers concerned by what they described as the agency’s lack of efficiency.

At the same time, the commission also has been operating without a permanent chair, as Shannon O’Brien was suspended and then fired by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg for "gross misconduct." O’Brien is appealing her dismissal.

The CCC also voted Wednesday on a backup plan if Ahern does not end up becoming executive director. Commissioners agreed it would meet again to review its options, which could include reopening the search process.

"In this way, we have a plan, we have a contingency plan for what next steps are if negotiations do not come to fruition with Mr. Ahern," Commissioner Kimberly Roy said.
Tags
Regional News MASSACHUSETTSMARIJUANAGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
Related Content