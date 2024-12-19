Massachusetts cannabis regulators try to hire a new executive director — again

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted Wednesday to offer its executive director job to Holliston Town Manager Travis Ahern. That's after the commission's first pick, David Lakeman, an official with a similar agency in Illinois, backed out of the job after first accepting it earlier this month.

Ahern was a finalist after the initial search process. The acting chair of the commission, Bruce Stebbins, said the latest pick is right for the job.

"Mr. Ahern is a candidate...we thought highly of during our discussions, and, for me, I think would be a good candidate to move forward and select," Stebbins said.

The embattled commission has been operating without a permanent executive director for a year. It’s also been the subject of legislative hearings by lawmakers concerned by what they described as the agency’s lack of efficiency.

At the same time, the commission also has been operating without a permanent chair, as Shannon O’Brien was suspended and then fired by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg for "gross misconduct." O’Brien is appealing her dismissal.

The CCC also voted Wednesday on a backup plan if Ahern does not end up becoming executive director. Commissioners agreed it would meet again to review its options, which could include reopening the search process.

"In this way, we have a plan, we have a contingency plan for what next steps are if negotiations do not come to fruition with Mr. Ahern," Commissioner Kimberly Roy said.