John Aubin, 'a believer in these old mill towns coming back,' dies at 63

The western Massachusetts architect who redeveloped one of Holyoke's oldest and largest mills has died. John Aubin was 63 years old.

Aubin's work included turning a former 700,000-square-foot industrial mill in Holyoke into Open Square, a multi-use space that included an events hall.

Aubin's father, who developed a community of homes in Amherst, had owned the sprawling mill complex for decades. In the 1960s, it housed industrial plants like one belonging to Kodak. That shut down in 2000, which is when the younger Aubin returned to the area.

Aubin had a vision of bringing more commerce and people to the city, said Aaron Vega, Holyoke's Director of Planning & Economic Development and a former state lawmaker.

"John Aubin was definitely one of the early people who saw the potential in downtown Holyoke," said Vega, who also serves on NEPM's board. "There's no question. He was always very vocal about the revitalization of downtown Holyoke."

Over the years, office, studio and warehouse space at Open Square has been rented by lawyers, artists, arts and community service organizations, a construction company and several startups. At one time, Vega rented space there to run a yoga studio.

"He was a believer in these old mill towns coming back. And I think what he did with Open Square was remarkable," said Denis Luzuriaga, a friend of Aubin's and also a developer in Holyoke.

Aubin had been working on Open Square when Luzuriaga and his brother purchased The Cubit building on Race Street.

"He was always very generous and more than happy to help out however he could," Luzuriaga said.

Luzuriaga said Aubin died of a type of thoracic cancer.

More recently, Aubin had been vocal about the need for ordinances restricting the odor of marijuana, grown in other nearby mill space.

Aubin sold Open Square in 2022 for a reported $12.6 million. He and his wife were living in Chicago at the time of his death.