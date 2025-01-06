Berkshire Museum closes for renovations, set to partially reopen in the fall

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield is closing for renovations today. The museum plans to build a new lobby, gift shop, family activity center, galleries, and more.

The museum's Chief Curator Jesse Kowalski says they are currently looking to reopen the first floor of the museum on Nov. 17. However, the aquarium is going to take longer, and a reopening date is tentative for June 8, 2026.

Kowalski explained the museum still plans to be involved with the community.

"We have a number of these mobile museum units that have been traveling around the county that have been very popular at schools, and we'll be continuing to send those around to schools and different venues throughout all next year," Kowalski said.

The museum also plans to still hold its annual summer camp at a different location and a number of other off-site events.

Ken Green, who owns the Museum Outlets gift store, located next to the museum, says the museum and other local attractions keep the traffic of people flowing.

"It's definitely going to make a difference, there's no question. And hopefully the community can still find their way here," he said.

He noted that troubles with construction and parking might deter residents and tourist from visiting the local businesses and shops.

"So, if it affects that and it affects people walking on the sidewalks and stuff, then that's a huge detriment and people will do everything they can to avoid this section of the main drag," he said.

When discussing the museum's 10-month closure, Kowalski said, while it is a long closure its the best way to get the work done.

"Having the first floor closed will allow us to work on the entire floor without disrupting the visitor experience. And I just think it would have been too noisy and too disruptive. And so, we'll wait till November and hopefully give them a spectacular opening."