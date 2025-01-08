U.S. Rep. Pressley will not attend Trump's inauguration, but Neal and McGovern will

Updated January 07, 2025 at 16:30 PM ET

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20.

The inauguration of the 47th president and Vice President JD Vance on the steps of the U.S. Capitol falls on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday. The date is dictated by the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and only allows for the ceremony to shift if Jan. 20 falls on a Sunday.

The congresswoman plans to spend the long weekend in Massachusetts “at community events that feed our collective soul and re-commit us to building a future rooted in love,” the Democrat said in a statement.

“As we prepare to mitigate the most harmful and hateful policy decisions that will come from the Trump White House, I will be in the Massachusetts 7th to help organize and mobilize our collective power that honors Dr. King’s vision of justice and equity for everyone who calls Massachusetts and America home,” she said.

Pressley’s office says the congresswoman will host an event in Boston honoring King’s legacy and giving community members tools to protect themselves against “the harm of the incoming administration.” The office said more details about the event will be announced soon.

Fellow Democrats and Massachusetts congressional members Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Reps. Katherine Clark, Lori Trahan, Jim McGovern, Seth Moulton and Richard Neal told WBUR they plan to attend Trump’s inauguration.

