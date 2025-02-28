Springfield Rep. Gonzalez assumes Beacon Hill leadership position

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, has been named House Speaker Ron Mariano's leadership team as a division chair.

He said on Thursday, a day after his promotion was announced, that he will not only help develop policy but will also be a conduit for the entire western Massachusetts delegation.

"In the leadership position, I look closely to work with the speaker on legislative strategies, coordinate the votes as well as being a vital link to all members, including those in the western Mass. region," Gonzalez said.

He said being named as the third division chair is a significant accomplishment personally for him — in his decade-long career as a legislator.

"We were elected to serve because of the competency and the qualities that we have been able to demonstrate and happening to be Puerto Rican, Latino, is just another added benefit," he said.

And the promotion comes with a financial benefit too. Gonzalez will receive a nearly $45,000 stipend on top of the more than $80,000 base salary lawmakers receive.

Gonzalez previously served as the chair of the Public Safety Committee and was first elected to Beacon Hill in 2014.