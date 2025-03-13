Massachusetts housing secretary pays visit to western Massachusetts

Massachusetts' first housing secretary in 30 years has been making his way across the state to visit housing authorities in every county.

Edward Augustus was appointed to the role nearly two years ago. Previously the job also included a focus on economic development.

Augustus was in Springfield and Wilbraham this week visiting affordable housing units. He said western Massachusetts faces some unique challenges.

"Probably the biggest challenge is basically [that] it costs the same amount to create a unit of housing in Springfield or Pittsfield or North Adams as it does in Worcester or Boston or Cambridge. Except you can't get the same rents or you can't sell it for the same amount," he said.

A weaker market makes it more difficult to sell, Augustus said.

"It takes either a lot more subsidy or it's sometimes harder to get developers who see the ability to get a return or to get the subsidies that they need to create those units," he said.

He said Gov. Maura Healey's housing plan not only calls for more affordable housing, but also tackles issues like helping seniors age in their homes. He said this is particularly challenging in the western part of the state where there are a lot of older homes.

"Particularly [in] the Berkshires, you find the housing stock is older and that brings with it its own unique challenges, whether it be trying to age in place in an older housing stock that often doesn't have the accessibility upgrades, that allows you to stay at home as long as you might like," he said. "We have a lot of issues in terms of making sure our housing stock meets the current needs of our population as demographics are changing. The housing plan really tries to look at that."

Augustus made several stops on Tuesday, including a visit to Wilbraham and Springfield to look at affordable housing units. He has viewed 100 of the state's housing authorities and will continue until he visits all 229, he said.