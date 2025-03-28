3 workers killed, suspect arrested in I-91 incident

Three workers repairing guardrails early Friday morning were killed, and a suspect is in custody after a fatal incident in West Springfield.

The crew was working on the ramp at Exit 10A off Interstate 91 North when they were struck by an SUV at a high rate of speed at about 12:45 a.m.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said at a press conference Friday afternoon that the three men — identified as Igor Costa, of Marlborough; Ryan Almeida, of Brockton; and Raul Bohorquez, also of Brockton — who were working for a contractor, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gulluni said the suspect, Bilal Griffith, of West Springfield, fled the scene after the vehicle flipped and was confronted by law enforcement several hours later.

“After a brief conversation with a subject, a chase ensued that continued for over a half mile," Gulluni said. "The suspect was finally surrounded and taken into custody in the area of Morgan Road in West Springfield."

The DA said local and state police as well as the State Police Air Wing helped to find Griffith, and then to track him down after he fled.

Griffith is facing three counts of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. He was due to be arraigned Friday afternoon. Gulluni said there is video of the incident but would not disclose the source.

"The accumulation of evidence right now has put us in a position to arrest this individual," he said.

The incident remains under investigation. Gulluni said accident reconstruction to determine how fast the vehicle was traveling.

