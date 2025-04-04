State library board enacts cuts to get ahead of federal funding freeze  

The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners announced this week that they will cut several state library services, as they prepare to have more than $3.5 million in federal funding revoked. These cuts come after the entire staff of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the federal agency responsible for library funding, was placed on administrative leave.

The cuts include grants to local libraries meant to fund unique programs, impacting Western Mass. communities like Belchertown, Springfield, and Northampton. The MBLC is also pulling back on training and education resources for librarians, and cancelling a grant meant to help stock libraries in the state’s prisons.

Maureen Amyot is the director of the MBLC, and she said they decided on these cuts largely by determining what they needed to pay for next. Typically, the MBLC receives reimbursement for any spending that is eligible for federal funding. Now, they can’t be sure they’ll receive any money back.

“We're going to have to look really closely at everything that we're paying for with our IMLS funds and figure out if there is a way to pay for it and how we can pay for it.” Amyot said. “We know we can’t pay for everything, but what can we do with the money we have, and how can we sustain the services that libraries really count on?”

The MBLC stresses that libraries do far more for their communities than just offer books – they offer programming that can be vital for children, the elderly, and the disabled. Federal funding allows libraries in Massachusetts to maintain vast research databases, used primarily by students. That federal money also allows libraries to offer audiobooks and eBooks, and supports archival efforts by libraries to preserve historical materials.

Local leaders are also asking Congress to act to protect federal funding for libraries.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined 24 other mayors across the state in a letter to the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, urging them to defend the IMLS.

“Our Libraries enhance the quality of life in our community and are a source of great pride. My administration will continue to work with all of our local, state and federal partners to preserve this community treasure and the vital programs and resources they offer.” Sarno said in a press release.

The next steps for the state’s library board aren’t exactly clear. Their federal funding hasn’t been officially revoked yet, though Amyot says she expects the notice any day now. She told NEPM that she can’t say definitively what other programs could be on the chopping block.

“I don't want to preemptively say, ‘all right, we're cutting this program or that program’ and get everyone all riled up and then find out that actually we do have funding to be able to do that, but on a more limited scale,” she said.

Amyot also said MBLC would want to meet with the wider library community in Massachusetts before deciding on their next steps.