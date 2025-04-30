WNEU looking for new president after Johnson resigns

Robert Johnson, the president of Western New England University in Springfield, is resigning.

Johnson has been at the helm of the school since 2020. In a press release, he said he was proud of what's been accomplished during his tenure.

“It has been my honor to serve as president of Western New England University,” he said. “Together, we have navigated unprecedented challenges and embraced opportunities that have redefined what it means to prepare students for the future of work and society. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished and confident that WNE’s brightest days are still ahead.”

Among those accomplishments are a steady increase in enrollment and the number of students applying to the university, major revisions to the general education program and 94% job placement rate for graduates.

Western New England’s board of trustees chair Nicholas LaPier called Johnson’s leadership “outstanding.”.]

“His vision, energy, and commitment to student success have strengthened our institution and positioned us well for the future,” he said. “While we will miss his leadership, we fully support his decision to embrace the next chapter of his journey. We are grateful for the strong foundation he leaves behind and confident in the continued momentum of the university community he has so ably guided."

The board of trustees will first begin looking for an interim president, with hopes for an overlap before Johnson departs August 1st. A national search for a permanent leader will also take place.

A school spokesperson declined an interview request for Johnson and LaPier.

Western New England University has an enrollment of more than 3,600, largely made up of undergraduates, but also has graduate and law programs.