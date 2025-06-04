Probe into 2023 vote buying allegations in Springfield ongoing

The investigation into whether the campaign of a Springfield mayoral candidate engaged in improper conduct in 2023, is still ongoing.

Right before the election, allegations surfaced that Justin Hurst's campaign was paying people for votes during the early voting period.

He ended up being defeated by incumbent mayor Domenic Sarno.

The state attorney general's office has been looking into the matter. And a year-and-a-half later, the city solicitor's office confirms members of the Attorney General's staff were at city hall last month to speak with staff as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the AG's office said Wednesday they could not confirm or deny any investigation.

Meanwhile, Hurst, formerly a longtime city councilor before his mayoral bid, has announced he is running for an at-large seat on the city council this year. He said he has not been contacted recently about the probe.

"I think we said everything we wanted to say in the press conference that we had a year-and-a-half ago," he said. "At this point in time, it's time to move forward and focus on the issues that matter to the residents of Springfield the most."

At that press conference he mentioned, Hurst vehemently denied the allegations—saying at the time it was a political set-up by Mayor Sarno and other municipal employees trying to help their boss.

Then-Springfield City Solicitor John Payne, who has since left the position, alleged at the time, surveillance video footage taken from outside the polling place at City Hall during early voting captured the accused payoffs taking place.

The cash was allegedly distributed by a Hurst campaign volunteer.

Payne also said back in 2023 several city employees, including elections officials and a Springfield police officer who was working at the polling place, swore in affidavits that they were asked by some voters about being paid.

The current city solicitor, Stephen Buoniconti, said Wednesday the city turned over documents more than a year ago to the attorney general and expressed frustration over the length of time the investigation has taken. He said he wants to see the situation cleared up before this fall’s election, out of fairness to all.

"When you have a serious allegation out there for over a year-and-a-half and not having a conclusion on it, of course it makes people start to wonder about the integrity of the process," he said.

Hurst looks to return to the council

Justin Hurst spent a decade on the city council before running for mayor in 2023 and is looking to return. When asked about why he plans to run again, he said: "We need someone in city hall who is going to be courageous and also going to be vocal against the powers that be." He continued: "In addition, someone who is going to advocate on behalf of the residents on the issues that matter the most."

Among the most important issues facing the city, he said, are dealing with the housing crisis, making sure small businesses can succeed, having a vibrant downtown and ensuring residents are receiving adequate services.

He said his experience running for mayor and previously on the council would be an asset for him. And he said he was not concerned about the allegations from his previous campaign hurting his chances.

This fall’s election in Springfield will feature races for the city council and school committee. This is a mid-term election for Mayor Sarno, who still has two years left on his current term.