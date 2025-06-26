Battle over proposed Springfield biomass plant rages on

Opponents of a proposed wood burning power plant in Springfield say they will continue their fight against it.

The facility would burn wood to create energy, leaving elected officials and community advocates concerned about already poor air quality in the city.

The legal battle surrounding this project has been long and complex. Essentially, the city contends building permits issued in 2011 are no longer valid since they have not been used.

But, last month, the state appeals court overturned a lower court ruling in favor of the developer, Palmer Renewable, and gave new life to the proposed facility. The city council has voted to appeal to the state's high court.

“There will be every appeal that can possibly be taken on a local level so long as I am still here and so long as the members of the city council who have continued this fight still have the energy to pursue it, and we do," said Michael Fenton, the Springfield City Council president. He made his remarks Wednesday during a virtual session held by the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts.

The council has been receiving pro-bono legal services on the matter from the Conservation Law Foundation.

Local state legislators have also introduced bills aimed at making it more difficult for biomass plants to operate in Massachusetts. One, filed by State Sen. Adam Gomez, D- Springfield, seeks to eliminate a loophole, which allows municipal power companies to count energy acquired from biomass plants towards state required green energy goals. That provision is due to go into effect next year unless the bill Gomez filed goes into effect.

Another filed by State Rep. Orlando Ramos, D-Springfield, seeks to remove state subsidies for biomass energy.

Both bills have yet to have a hearing on Beacon Hill.

Gomez said action needs to be taken now.

“Let your representatives know this is non-negotiable,” he said. “We can no longer afford to reward pollution under the guise of clean energy.”

Emails to one of the attorneys representing Palmer Energy seeking comment were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.