Easthampton Mayor LaChapelle resigns to head up the state's DCR

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has landed a new job. She will be taking over as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation in less than two weeks. The news comes just months before city residents pick their next mayor.

As commissioner of the DCR, LaChapelle will lead a department responsible for managing and protecting more than 400 thousand acres of public land.

Barry Goldstein / NEPM Nicole LaChapelle, mayor of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

But with a July 15 resignation, she also leaves Easthampton with the task of finding an interim mayor until they can elect a new one in November.

According to the city's charter, in the event of an abrupt exit near the end of the mayor's term, the city council president is named the interim mayor. That would be Precinct 4 councilor Salem Derby. However, they can refuse the position.

If Derby refuses, another councilor could take over.

"We will hold an election amongst the city councilors to select a [different]city councilor who will be the interim mayor until November," said at-large city councilor Peg Conniff.

Then, come November, the newly-elected mayor will be sworn in the next day, instead of two months later.

In a letter submitted to city councilors, school committee members, city board and commission members and city staff LaChapelle called it a " great honor" to serve as mayor of Easthampton.

"Today, I’m deeply grateful and humbled to be appointed as the next Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Over the past seven years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside residents, city staff, and local partners to shape a more sustainable and equitable future for Easthampton, she wrote.

LaChapelle highlighted several projects that have been achieved during her time as mayor including $12 million in federal and state grants for water, sewer, and pedestrian improvements, new housing developments, bringing the River Valley Co-op to Easthampton, creating 70 full-time union jobs and maintaining financial stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Gov. Maura Healey said she has known LaChapelle for years and is thrilled to have her join the administration.

“DCR parks, playgrounds, and beaches are where Massachusetts residents go to have fun and relax. Our public lands also attract tourists from around the world and fuel our growing outdoor recreation economy," she said. "Mayor LaChapelle understands the connection our communities have with our DCR properties. She’ll make sure they are safe, clean and accessible to all.”

LaChapelle replaces current commissioner Brian Arrigo and will take over the position on July 21.