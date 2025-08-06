Springfield City Councilor Maria Perez sues New North Citizens Council for $1M

An attorney for Springfield City Councilor Maria Perez announced today that they will be taking legal action against the New North Citizen's Council (NNCC), after she was abruptly terminated from the social service agency.

The initial announcement of Perez's firing on July 26 accused her of embezzling federal funds, and using the New North Citizen's Council's resources for "political purposes." Perez worked for the agency for 43 years.

Days later, the NNCC issued a "corrective" press release, clarifying the termination had nothing to do with the misuse of federal funds, and that the previous release was unauthorized.

An attorney for Perez says they have filed a lawsuit for $1 million in damages against the agency, for defamation and wrongful termination.

They claim that there was an organized conspiracy between Executive Director Maria Ligus, who was seeking a raise, and board member Joesiah Gonzalez, who is running for Perez's city council seat. Gonzalez resigned from the board the day before the corrective release was issued.

"We believe that Ms. Ligus terminated Ms. Perez in an attempt to help Mr. Gonzalez's campaign, which she had already supported financially. In exchange, Ms. Ligus wanted Mr. Gonzalez to help secure board approval for her outrageous employment contract," says Jeffrey Morneau, an attorney representing Perez.

Ligus donated $200 to Gonzalez' campaign on July 2 of this year. She last donated to Perez' campaign with a $100 contribution in 2021 , according to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance(OCPF). Gonzalez is currently the Ward 3 School Committee representative. He is also the chief of development and programs for the agency.

"Councilor Perez has spent a lifetime doing what is best for the community and standing up for others. Today, she stands up for herself and wants everyone to know that the embezzlement allegations against her are completely false," Morneau added.

At a board meeting last week, The Springfield Republican reported that members were told Gonzalez was involved in sending the original, inaccurate press release.

According to a report by the OCPF, Gonzalez ranks significantly higher than his opponents in terms of campaign contributions. He currently sits at mote than $20, 000 in donations compared to Perez's $4,000 and longtime incumbents like Kateri Walsh, who has raised around $8,000 and Victor Davila, who currently comes in with about $6,600 in contributions.

Perez spoke briefly at the conference.

"The people mentioned today by my lawyer attacked me..... My only fault has been advocating for the rights of my community," she said. "Enough is enough. The people united will never be defeated."

Both Ligus and Gonzalez declined to comment.