Springfield celebrates Ecuadorian independence, immigrant contributions to community

Surrounded by her abuelitos, her mother and other extended family and friends, Isabella DeAngelis, 14, looked on as the Ecuadorian flag was raised in Springfield earlier this week.

"I'm happy that we're able to have this opportunity to represent our heritage," said the teen, who also gave a brief history of Ecuador's independence, which took place on Aug. 10, 1809.

It's been nearly 20 years since Ecuadorian immigrants in Springfield have raised the flag at Springfield City Hall. Omar Elias Alban, Isabella's grandfather, and the founder of the tradition in the city, said now more than ever immigrants must show their pride.

"It brings me a lot of sadness that many of my friends from Mexico, El Salvador and other central American countries are very worried because of the way our current government is acting," he said. "It's reproachable."

Alban and his family arrived in Springfield in the early 1990s. He said he has seen many immigrants contribute to the success of cities like Springfield. He said his philosophy is to help anyone in need, regardless of their immigration status.

"My vision is to lend a helping hand to anyone who may need it. My family, my siblings we want to help those who may be most in need," he said.

Elizabeth Román / NEPM For nearly 20 years Springfield City Hall has flown the Ecuadorian flag to celebrate the country's independence and local Ecuadorians who have contributed to the city's culture. Here, Isabella DeAngelis, 14, talks about Ecuador's independence.

Besides his family several other community members, Springfield city councilors and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the flag raising.

Sarno read a proclamation and thanked the Ecuadorian community for its contributions to the city.

"Many of you, if not all of you and your family members, are very industrious. You're entrepreneurs, you open up your own businesses. Education is so, so important to you," he said. "And even though we're all proud to be Americans, it is important that culture, traditions, and history continue to weave in the fabric here in the city of Springfield, and we appreciate that."

As the flag was raised, Betty Alban and her daughter Isabella sang along to Ecuador's anthem joined by their family, friends and city officials.

"Well, my family, we all are very proud of where we come from and our culture. And I think it's important to represent what it means to us, and that's family and staying together. And we're not afraid to just be who we are," Isabella said.

Alban beamed as her daughter spoke about the Ecuadorian and American values she has been raised with.

"I'm proud of her. You know, I think that the young community can take two choices — they can either be silenced, or they can dig deep and be proud," she said.

As the daughter of immigrants, Alban said events like the one held on the city steps are about more than just raising a flag.

"It's love. Love for yourself, love for your community, love for the city of Springfield," she said. "We're here to be ourselves, like my daughter said, and do the best that we can for one another. So if we hide, there's no good in that."