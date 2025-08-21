© 2025 New England Public Media

Hampden DA drops plans for a retrial in Edward Wright murder case

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Mass.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Mass.

The Hampden District Attorney's office has declined to pursue a new trial in connection with a 1984 Springfield murder.

Edward Wright was convicted in 1985 in the death of Penny Anderson. The defendant maintained his innocence and on his sixth attempt for a new trial, he was successful earlier this year.
The judge cited evidence that was withheld from Wright and false testimony by a witness.

Edward Wright.
Courtesy
/
New England Innocence Project
Edward Wright

In announcing his decision to forego a new trial, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said he believes Wright was not wrongfully convicted, but with the loss of key witnesses and the passage of time, it was not feasible to retry the case.

Stephanie Hartung is an attorney with the New England Innocence Project, who represented Wright. She says her client was relieved by the news.

"It's not pure, unadulterated joy because it comes on the heels of 41 years of a tragic injustice," she said. "No one should have to wait that long for the truth to come out."

Wright had been free on personal recognizance since last month.

