Media Lab
We all have a story to tell. The question we ask you in Media Lab is, what story will you tell?

That's a wrap for the NEPM's Media Lab summer cohort

New England Public Media | By NEPM Media Lab,
Sarah Gill
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
Youth Media Producers, families, friends, staff members, and community partners gather at NEPM's Studio A to celebrate NEPM's Media Lab summer showcase.
Donyel Le'Noir Felton
/
NEPM
Editor's Note: One of the goals of Media Lab is to collaborate with the NEPM newsroom to give high school and college students in Greater Springfield an opportunity to practice the skills needed to become multi-media journalists. This article was written by Media Lab College intern Sarah Gill.

NEPM’s Media Lab held its Summer Cohort Showcase recently, giving Youth Media Producers and the Media Lab staff the opportunity to highlight the different projects that were produced and discussed the learning takeaways. The full showcase is live on the NEPM Media Lab Youtube.

Donyel Le’Noir Felton, education program coordinator, highlighted the importance of the Media Lab Program and how it positively impacts the youth media producers.

“We really want our students to learn as much as they can while they are at our station,” she said.

The youth media producers learned different production skills, how to edit videos, write stories, work professional cameras, and even learned to break out of their comfort zones. Many students noted that they felt more confident talking to others and grew their social skills.

Summer interns Sarah Gill and Darlene Lam expressed how thankful they were for this experience and how the staff became a family.

“I can say with confidence that working with Media Lab this summer has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Lam said.

While many of the students didn’t know what working in the Media Lab would entail, they highlighted the "amazing experience" and different projects they were proud of in front of family, friends, staff, and community members.

After a round of applause for youth media producers’ hard work, Education Director, Ismary Santiago-Lugo closed the ceremony celebrating the projects produced.

“They are so talented, so creative and so hard working. I look forward to seeing what they create next,”
she said.

To keep up with NEPM's Media Lab and what it has planned for the fall, visit the the program's Instagram page.
EDUCATION WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS YOUTH
NEPM Media Lab
Youth Media Producers are young people from Western Massachusetts who are learning the skills of multimedia. Through the applications of Video, Audio and Written Journalism production they share stories about themselves and community members within the 413.
Sarah Gill
