Court rules fired CCC Chair Shannon O'Brien must be reinstated

GBH | By Katie Lannan
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:11 PM EDT
Shannon O'Brien, right, arrives at the state treasurer's office on Thursday, May 2, 2024 for the first day of a hearing that will ultimately determine whether she keeps her job as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission.
Katie Lannan
/
GBH News
Shannon O'Brien, right, arrives at the state treasurer's office on Thursday, May 2, 2024 for the first day of a hearing that will ultimately determine whether she keeps her job as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission.

Fired Cannabis Control Commission Chair Shannon O'Brien was wrongfully removed from her post and must immediately be reinstated, a Suffolk Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday.

The order from Judge Robert Gordon comes after two years of legal intrigue.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg first suspended O'Brien, herself a former treasurer and the 2002 Democratic nominee for governor, from the chair position in September 2023.

Goldberg officially fired O'Brien a year later, alleging gross misconduct and an inability to perform the duties of chair. She said O'Brien created a hostile work environment and made racially and culturally insensitive remarks.

O'Brien has continually denied Goldberg's charges and challenged her removal in court.

After a hearing and review of nearly 3,000 pages of records, Gordon vacated Goldberg's decision. The order says O'Brien's removal "was not supported by substantial evidence, and reflects material errors of law that are apparent on the record."

"The question before the Court is not whether the Plaintiff was abrasive, boorish, inconsiderate, ill-tempered, imprudent and/or otherwise unreasonable — either in actuality or in the reasonable estimation of the Treasurer," Gordon wrote. "Those are simply not grounds that clear the high bar for removal set by the terms of the statute."

O'Brien, according to the order, is entitled to receive back pay and benefits, and to serve the remaining two years of her term as CCC chair.

Katie Lannan
