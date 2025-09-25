© 2025 New England Public Media

Neal weighs in on a possible government shutdown, free speech

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield.
Sarah Crosby
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
The federal government could be headed for a shutdown if an agreement on a spending plan is not reached by the end of the month.

A measure was passed by the House last week but did not have the required 60 votes in the Senate.

Democrats are floating a plan that would increase health care funding, while offsetting cuts made to Medicare in President Trump’s tax bill and extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits. The President this week canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill which was to discuss a spending plan to keep the government open.

From left: NEPM's Adam Frenier with U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
During an interview with NEPM on Wednesday, Springfield U.S Rep. Richard Neal (D) was asked if he was optimistic a deal could be reached by the end of the month.

"I can't speak to optimism if you're discussing President Trump," Neal said. "You don't know where the situation lands from hour-to-hour, never mind from day-to-day."

Neal issued a challenge to Republican leaders in Congress to bring the Democratic plan forward.

"Our position is entirely reasonable, and this is what I would say to our Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives, including the speaker: If you're so sure of your position, put the measure on the floor," Neal began. "50 Republicans would vote for the measure because their constituents about to lose health insurance as well."

Free Speech

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to his job on Tuesday after being suspended the week before for remarks he made about the alleged killer of conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel’s comments drew heavy criticism from some in the Trump Administration, including the President. Others said his suspension was politically motivated and was another example of free speech being limited.

Neal said he agrees with those who believe that free speech is under siege and took aim at government officials.

"I think these threats being made by people like Brendan Carr at the F.C.C. (Federal Communications Commission), the attorney general saying they're going to clamp down on speech they don't like, and that's what this seems to be about: Speech they don't like," Neal said. "I don't think it's up to government to determine quantity or quality of speech."

During the interview, Neal also touched on several other topics. To hear the entire conversation with NEPM’s Adam Frenier, click the link at the stop of this story.
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
