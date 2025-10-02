O'Brien chairs her first CCC meeting since reinstatement

Embattled Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission chair Shannon O'Brien appeared at her first meeting of the agency Wednesday since being reinstated

O'Brien was fired last year by State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg but she won a legal battle to regain her job last month.

At the start of the session, O'Brien called the two-year process of being suspended, dismissed and then returning "long and difficult."

"I return to the CCC with an even deeper sense of purpose and gratitude,” O’Brien said. Through the challenges, I was reminded of the resilience of this industry, the importance of the work the commissioners and staff do together for the people of Massachusetts."

O'Brien then laid out her vision — now that she is back in charge.

"As I step back into this role, I see this moment not as a return, but as a new beginning. We have a chance to build bridges, repair trust and focus on solutions that both that strengthen both the commission and the cannabis industry," she added

O'Brien, a western Mass. native was accused of "gross misconduct" but a judge said there wasn't enough evidence to support those claims made by Goldberg who fired O'Brien.

The chair made her comments at the meeting during the beginning, when each commissioner had a chance to offer updates. And if there was any uneasiness among the other two members present, it did not come out in public.

Bruce Stebbins, who served as the interim chair during O’Brien’s absence, offered a “welcome” to her when he was recognized. Another Commissioner, Kimberly Roy, gave a more expansive statement.

“After an extended and difficult absence, we are grateful to have her back at the commission,” Roy said. “With her dedication and strong leadership, we look forward to moving ahead together with a renewed focus on our mission and service to the commonwealth.”

The CCC then moved on to its agenda items involving license renewals and the like, with O’Brien back running the show.

