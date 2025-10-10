Neal: Public pressure could be key to resolving federal shutdown

The shutdown of the federal government has dragged into its second week. And there's little indication a deal is close to being reached.

Democrats continue to push for rollbacks of cuts to health care as part of a spending plan, while Republicans are calling for a stop-gap measure to fund the government.

Springfield U.S. Representative Richard Neal, a Democrat said while negotiations are possible, he expects the shutdown to last "a while longer." He said public pressure might be key in resolving the issue.

"Some of this is going to start to be felt by the public and I think, hopefully, that will bring many of our colleagues on the Republican side to a better position in terms of negotiation," Neal said.

Neal, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee added, he believes Democrats are on “the right side of this issue.”

“My sense is the crescendo that continues to build hasn’t really established a path to finding an agreement, but certainly, as the facts make their way to the public, we’re on the right side of this issue,” he said.

Some of the effects being felt due to the shutdown include airline delays and the continued closure of many government agencies.

Sending the National Guard to cities “unfair” to troops

On another topic, Neal said he is against having National Guard troops stationed in American cities, such as Chicago. The Trump Administration claims crime is out of control and the move is necessary.

Neal countered that putting troops on the street is unfair to the members of the National Guard themselves.

"They are not police officers, that is not their responsibility. The Guard has a very special place in, I think, domestic policy, but policing the streets of major cities is not among them," he said.

The President has threatened to invoke the "Insurrection Act," which would allow him to deploy active-duty troops to cities, something that's been done rarely in recent history. Neal said he doesn't think anyone believes there's an actual insurrection going on.

For the complete conversation with Neal, click on the link at the top of this story.

