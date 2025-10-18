WMass communities join national 'No Kings' protests

A second round of nationwide protests under the banner of 'No Kings' are planned for today. That includes demonstrations across Western Massachusetts.

Organizers say the protests push back against authoritarianism and the concentration of power in any one leader.

Arlene Kirsch has organized the Springfield rally. She says sustained protests help inspire residents who may have otherwise not gotten involved.

"People seeing their neighbors doing something... that is very contagious and they're sitting home saying to themselves, 'I can do that. I can do that, too,'" she said. "And then, of course, with 'No Kings,' so many of their friends and neighbors are coming."

Greenfield, Northampton, Holyoke, Amherst, North Adams and Pittsfield are among the other western Mass communities with planned demonstrations.