WMass communities join national 'No Kings' protests

New England Public Media | By Phillip Bishop
Published October 18, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT
Protesters on State Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, for 'No Kings Day' protests.
Elizabeth Román
Protesters on State Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, for 'No Kings Day' protests.

A second round of nationwide protests under the banner of 'No Kings' are planned for today. That includes demonstrations across Western Massachusetts.

Organizers say the protests push back against authoritarianism and the concentration of power in any one leader.

Arlene Kirsch has organized the Springfield rally. She says sustained protests help inspire residents who may have otherwise not gotten involved.

"People seeing their neighbors doing something... that is very contagious and they're sitting home saying to themselves, 'I can do that. I can do that, too,'" she said. "And then, of course, with 'No Kings,' so many of their friends and neighbors are coming."

Greenfield, Northampton, Holyoke, Amherst, North Adams and Pittsfield are among the other western Mass communities with planned demonstrations.
Phillip Bishop
Phillip Bishop is a reporter in the NEPM newsroom and serves as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM.
