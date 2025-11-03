'A man-made disaster': Springfield leaders start food drive, call on government to fund SNAP

There's much uncertainty over food assistance payments under the SNAP program. After two federal judges ruled last week that the program must be funded, President Donald Trump's administration indicated that in November, there will only be partial payments.

In the meantime the city of Springfield is partnering with the local chapter of the NAACP, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to collect food and monetary donations for the city's food insecure residents.

Andrew Morehouse is the executive director of the Food Bank. He says in Springfield that number is 71,000 people or 47.4%.

"They're confused, they're scared, they're worried. So they're turning to those 53 food pantries in the city of Springfield alone, and I might add, 199 food pantries across western Massachusetts to get more food to put on their tables."

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a press conference Monday bringing together all of the agencies that will collaborate to ensure food pantries in the city are stocked as residents await SNAP payments.

"There is a big misnomer out there, because I hear people say, 'why don't they just go get a job?' The majority of these individuals and families are working families, and then you have disabled veterans, elderly seniors and children," he said. "It's just absolutely heart wrenching. And politics is being played on this."

Sarno said the city has stepped up to help residents during the pandemic, during natural disasters and now.

"This is a man-made disaster...it's a federal government issue... and we need the federal government — from the president on down to the congressmen and senators to get their act together," he said.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi echoed those sentiments.

"What's happening on the political level? Disgusting. And quite frankly, I'm tired. And we've got great leadership here in the city of Springfield. But I'm a county wide official and I get the calls from West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, these are other communities that are in peril as we move forward into the weeks and months ahead of us," he said. Holyoke comes in close to Springfield with about 43% of residents needing SNAP.

At the conference Helen Caulton-Harris, the commissioner of health and human services for the city, announced a series of grants totaling $50,000 to help nine food pantries in various neighborhoods throughout the city.

Morehouse said the pantries have already been depleted as residents stocked up in preparation for the loss of benefits, as people have many other financial obligations beyond food.

"The prices of food and, and and the price of basic goods — like keeping a roof over your head, paying for utilities, paying for medication — it's all very elevated right now," he said. "People are struggling to meet their basic needs. And that does include working people and even middle income folks who have mortgages to pay, car loans to pay, students to put through college."

He added that anyone can experience food insecurity and hunger.

"It's affecting more than just the stereotype of people who rely on public benefits — and they do for a reason because they're not able to earn an income that supports their family," he said. "A minimum wage job or even a near minimum wage job in this economy doesn't sustain a family's basic needs."

All of the Springfield libraries and city buildings are now accepting donations of non-perishable items. The Food Bank will also accept monetary donations.

Note: The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is a sponsor of NEPM . The newsroom operates independently.