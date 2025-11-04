North Adams mayor Jennifer Macksey wins 3rd term

Incumbent mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts, Jennifer Macksey, has reportedly won a third term — by a margin of more than two to one.

According to I-Berkshires.com, Macksey got 2,022 or 69. 22% votes to her opponent Scott Berglund’s 899 or 30.78%.

Macksey said the results show voters are happy with the direction she’s taken the city over the last four years.

Fab 413 / NEPM Scott Berglund

“I love North Adams. They love me, and they have confidence in me and want me to continue doing my job,” she said.

Macksey had campaigned on a track record that included securing millions of dollars in grants for the city, as well as plans to build a new elementary school.

Berglund, a former sales executive, had only moved to North Adams two years ago. Berglund campaigned on the need for transparency in government and better infrastructure.

“The votes I did get did send a message to the city that there are some issues that are concerning to residents,” he said. “You know, this is my first time in politics. And I feel like our team and our camp did really well this first run.”

Macksey said the first task of her next two-year term will be to "keep working."