© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A "vote here" sign marks the entrance to an early voting station.
Voter Guide 2025: WMass mayoral elections and more
Before you head to the polls, do some research: Read about the candidates for mayor in your city or town, as well as a look at the Springfield City Council at-large race.

North Adams mayor Jennifer Macksey wins 3rd term

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published November 4, 2025 at 10:15 PM EST
North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey wins her second term against challenger Scott Berglund.
Fab 413
/
NEPM
North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey wins her third term against challenger Scott Berglund.

Incumbent mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts, Jennifer Macksey, has reportedly won a third term — by a margin of more than two to one.

According to I-Berkshires.com, Macksey got 2,022 or 69. 22% votes to her opponent Scott Berglund’s 899 or 30.78%.

Macksey said the results show voters are happy with the direction she’s taken the city over the last four years.

Scott Berglund
Fab 413
/
NEPM
Scott Berglund

“I love North Adams. They love me, and they have confidence in me and want me to continue doing my job,” she said.

Macksey had campaigned on a track record that included securing millions of dollars in grants for the city, as well as plans to build a new elementary school.

Berglund, a former sales executive, had only moved to North Adams two years ago. Berglund campaigned on the need for transparency in government and better infrastructure.

“The votes I did get did send a message to the city that there are some issues that are concerning to residents,” he said. “You know, this is my first time in politics. And I feel like our team and our camp did really well this first run.”

Macksey said the first task of her next two-year term will be to "keep working."
Tags
Regional News MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content