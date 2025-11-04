North Adams mayor Jennifer Macksey wins 3rd term
Incumbent mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts, Jennifer Macksey, has reportedly won a third term — by a margin of more than two to one.
According to I-Berkshires.com, Macksey got 2,022 or 69. 22% votes to her opponent Scott Berglund’s 899 or 30.78%.
Macksey said the results show voters are happy with the direction she’s taken the city over the last four years.
“I love North Adams. They love me, and they have confidence in me and want me to continue doing my job,” she said.
Macksey had campaigned on a track record that included securing millions of dollars in grants for the city, as well as plans to build a new elementary school.
Berglund, a former sales executive, had only moved to North Adams two years ago. Berglund campaigned on the need for transparency in government and better infrastructure.
“The votes I did get did send a message to the city that there are some issues that are concerning to residents,” he said. “You know, this is my first time in politics. And I feel like our team and our camp did really well this first run.”
Macksey said the first task of her next two-year term will be to "keep working."