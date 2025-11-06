Greenfield voters agree to sell downtown parking lot for housing

After a surprisingly contentious campaign, Greenfield voters have decided to uphold the city council's plan to sell a downtown parking lot on Hope street.

The city council had previously voted to sell the lot – currently closed and in disrepair - and build housing there.

But some residents wanted to retain the parking and its potential income - and placed a measure on the ballot to overturn the council’s decision.

Proponents of developing the parking lot point out that a nearby parking garage usually has plenty of empty spaces, while the city needs more housing.

The measure lost – 1711 to 2254 – according to the city clerk’s office.

Hugo Vega-Ramirez voted against the measure because he supported the decision to sell the parking lot. He said it's critical to get more housing built in Greenfield. And he says there's no need to second guess every city council decision.

“It's coming from people that have already been elected by people who live here,” Vega-Ramiriz said. “So there's got to be some level of trust in that delegation process where you elect people to make these decisions for you.”

Retired teacher Priscilla Phelps said she voted to rescind the council's vote to sell the parking lot.

“I don't think there was enough publicity ahead of time before they made that vote,” she said. “And I think it could have a big effect on the future of the town.”

City councilor John Garrett, who was campaigning for the “No” vote outside the polling place, said the council had extensive conversations, conducted studies and held public meetings on how best to use the land. It will still need to go through a vetting process with potential developers.

“It's one of the very few opportunities we have as a council and as a city government to take a proactive action to try to deal with the housing crisis,” Garrett said. “We're increasing the supply of housing, which isn't going to solve the problem in of itself, but it's at least a step towards some economic justice and giving people a place to live in the community they want to be in.”

Greenfield resident Sean McHugh agreed, after casting his vote against the ballot question. He said it took him five years to find a house to buy.

“Any extra housing is a good idea,” McHugh said. “And two empty parking lots that have been empty for years, right next to a large, nice, new parking garage, are not doing the town any good.”

Plus, he said, “I'm just really excited that after today, I won't have to hear about the stupid parking lot anymore.”

