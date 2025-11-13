Sarno calls out MGM for not developing State Street property in Springfield

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says MGM is not holding up its end of the bargain when it comes to developing a downtown property.

The casino operator owns property at the corner of State and Main streets. During a meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday in Springfield, Sarno told the panel that MGM has the obligation under its agreement with the city to develop the property.

He said seven years after the casino opened, there has not been any movement.

"MGM, who has deep pockets, has neglected that property," Sarno said. "For a world-renowned company to still have scaffolding and jersey barriers up is unacceptable, unacceptable and they need to step up their game on that."

Sarno expressed frustration that the property is just sitting there while the city and others have worked to improve the surrounding area.

There was little comment from the gaming commission about the situation on State Street. Chair Jordan Maynard pointed out to the mayor that several MGM Springfield executives were also present at the meeting.

“They heard you directly, that’s one thing I can say about that,” Maynard said.

Later during the meeting, casino officials delivered their quarterly report but did not address Sarno’s grievances.

A request for comment from MGM Springfield had not been returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Sarno also emphasized to the commission that Springfield stands to be hurt by a cut to casino mitigation funds.

The program provided money for projects and other initiatives for cities and towns hosting or near casinos. The legislature though, amid a tight budget year stopped funding it. The gaming commission made awards this year but warned about the future of the funding.

City officials presented to the commission an update on how funds awarded to Springfield have been used, while also highlighting various revitalization efforts downtown.