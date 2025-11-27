© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Neal says pressure is on Republicans to find a solution to expiring ACA credits

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published November 27, 2025 at 7:46 AM EST
U.S. Representative Richard Neal addresses a press conference as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno looks on.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
U.S. Representative Richard Neal addresses a press conference as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno looks on.

President Donald Trump is floating a plan to extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The proposal would extend the credits, which are due to expire at the end of the year, while making changes to eligibility requirements.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Democrat from Springfield, said rising health care costs have caused a political headache for the President, who is suddenly interested in trying to find a solution.

"The president is trying to draft proposals, he's trying to placate the base of the Republican party who wants the tax credits cancelled against those in the party who say, 'extend these tax credits at least for two years,' because of the election cycle within which we find ourselves," Neal said.

As a condition of ending the recent government shutdown, Senate Democrats were promised by Republicans a vote on extending the subsides sometime next month.

DOGE no more

The Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, is no more. President Donald Trump trumpeted the short-lived agency as a way to reduce government waste. That effort resulted in funding and personnel cuts to federal agencies.

The Trump Administration recently shuttered the department in a quiet fashion, after it was introduced with much fanfare.

Neal said DOGE was a failure.

"I think that this was callous, it was reckless, but it had a political strategy to it," Neal said. "That was to try to collapse the idea that government offers worthwhile support to the American family."

Neal said he heard from constituents who have been inconvenienced — trying to reach out with questions or about services from Social Security or the Internal Revenue Service.

“How about people that were coming to the Social Security offices and told ‘well, you’ll have to come back in another three weeks because we don’t have adequate staffing,’” Neal said. “I visited the Social Security office here in Springfield, I can confirm precisely what the claimant said.”

For the entire conversation with Neal, click on the video above.
Tags
Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSHEALTH
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
Related Content