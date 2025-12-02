Holyoke fire crews battle two blazes, two days in a row, dozens displaced

This is a developing story.

Two separate apartment building fires in Holyoke, Mass., between Monday and Tuesday have displaced dozens of residents, according to city officials.

On social media, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said

Tuesday's fire displaced more than 40 residents.

The blaze came hours after an apartment fire at 131 Roberto Clemente Street Monday, which left at least 35 families without homes, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement at 131 Clemente before spreading upward to the roof of the four-story apartment building, near the intersection with Hamilton Street.

Adjacent buildings also suffered water damage while fire crews worked for hours to extinguish the blaze, officials said in a statement.

Officials said mutual aid was called in from fire departments in Chicopee, Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield and from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield and Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Tuesday's fire broke out in buildings on the corner of Franklin and High Street. Nearby buildings on Franklin and Maple streets were also evacuated for safety reasons.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters were able to rescue several pets.

“Right now, we know the fires have displaced students from Morgan and E.N. White elementary schools, as well as Sullivan and Peck middle schools, and both Holyoke High School’s North and Dean campuses,” Holyoke Public School Assistant Superintendent Jackie Glasheen said in a statement.

Many of the displaced residents from Monday's fire took shelter at the Morgan School, where school staff and community agencies provided meals and other resources.

On social media, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia thanked "the extraordinary generosity of this community, including an outpouring of monetary donations that came in within hours, every single family affected by (Monday’s) fire had a safe, warm place to stay last night. Short term occupancy arrangements were secured, immediate needs were met, and no one was left without shelter,."

Holyoke officials, Enlace de Familias and the American Red Cross are working on providing aid to families.

