Poll shows Mass. parents favor student cellphone crackdown

Two‑thirds of parents support the proposed "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban in public schools, but a significant number say they want a clear way to contact their children during the school day, according to a new poll.

In a survey released Wednesday by MassINC Polling Group on behalf of The Education Trust, 66% of parents with children in grades 6–12 said they support legislation that would prohibit students from having personal electronic devices — including cellphones — in their possession for the entire school day.

That support includes 40% who said they "strongly support" the measure. Meanwhile, 63% of those parents said they want to know how they could contact their child during the school day under such a ban, and 49% said they would want a detailed explanation of the policy including any exceptions.

The poll surveyed 1,351 K-12 parents, including 890 parents with children in grades 6–12. Given that 88% of those older students reportedly have a cellphone or smartwatch, the issue appears relevant to most families.

Support for the ban was fairly consistent across racial groups, though highest among white parents (41%) and Asian American and Pacific Islander parents (48%) expressing strong support. Fathers (46%), parents over age 45 (47%), those with a college degree or higher (46%), and households earning more than $75,000 annually (45%) were also more likely to strongly support the measure.

MassINC also conducted a focus group in September with parents of middle- and high-school students. Participants expressed broad support for limiting distractions in classrooms, while also raising concerns about safety and communication in emergency situations.

Many parents noted that their children rely on phones for transportation coordination, mental health support, or in rare instances of bullying.

Elizabeth Neely, whose daughter attends a Boston public school, echoed these mixed feelings in an interview with the News Service. Neely said she understood the rationale for a ban but worries about safety.

"I could see why they're doing it, but today, with what's going on in other states with violence in schools and stuff, they need their phones. That's not safe," she said. "There was an incident at my daughter's school in January, we got a text from them hours after it happened."

Neely said her daughter keeps her phone on her during school but refrains from using it in class. She said some students, especially those with social-emotional anxiety, benefit from the ability to check in with parents during free periods throughout the day.

The poll and parental feedback come as the Legislature considers a statewide ban.

In July, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a "bell-to-bell" ban (S 2561) that would require all public school districts to restrict personal electronic devices during the school day starting in the 2026‑27 school year. Supporters say the measure would reduce distractions, improve academic performance, foster mental health, reduce cyberbullying and encourage social interaction in classrooms.

The legislation includes exceptions for students with medical needs or individualized education plans and requires schools to provide a method for parents to contact children during the day.

The bill awaits action in the House of Representatives, where leadership had hesitated to take a stance until recently. House Budget Chairman Aaron Michlewitz indicated last month that the chamber is considering taking up the Senate's measure.

Even with strong support among parents and legislators, the new poll highlights that many families want clear guidance on how to communicate with children during school hours.