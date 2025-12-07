Attorney General Andrea Campbell includes WMass on campaign launch

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell was in Northampton, Massachusetts, last week to raise money for her re-election campaign.

Campbell, who is in her first term, said she does not take for granted the support she gets from western Massachusetts voters.

“The biggest thing is that I understand regional equity,” she said. “The communities out here, including in Franklin County, that are doing remarkable work (but) they are overshadowed. They usually have lesser resources, lesser human capital, and they don't get the attention they deserve, because we tend to be a state that focuses on Boston.”

A couple hundred people attended the fundraiser, where Campbell talked about standing up to President Trump, filing more than 40 lawsuits against his policies, “and holding the administration accountable for the billions of dollars they're seeking to take away from Massachusetts, including for public health, our public schools, our libraries, infrastructure projects,” she said in an interview.

She said her office is also proactive about consumer protection, including around elder abuse and cryptocurrency fraud, since the federal government is not.

Campbell said people in Massachusetts demoralized by current politics should not give up hope. America is a work in progress, she said, and even modest amounts of civic engagement means a lot.

“So, for example, there are people who volunteered at their food bank as we were fighting to protect SNAP. That is enoug,” she said. “If you're waking up every single day and going to work, or a young person living in fear but waking up every single day to go to school, to still show up, that's an act of resistance. That is enough. If you're showing up at a rally, that is enough.”

So far, Campbell does not have a challenger from either party for the 2026 election.

