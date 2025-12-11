With health care credits on the verge of expiring, Neal calls out Republicans for lack of urgency

The U.S. Senate Thursday rejected an extension of tax credits under the Affordable Care Act. Those subsidies are due to expire at the end of the month, which could lead to soaring health care costs for millions of Americans.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D- Springfield, says he believe Republicans, who have been balking at an extension, do not grasp the urgency of the situation.

"Conceivably, 20-million Americans actually could not only look at higher health care costs, but in addition to which, it's estimated that up to four million of that group, they may well just drop their health insurance," Neal said. "That means that we would be back to the emergency room, which is not helpful to anybody as the primary care resource for health care."

Republicans in the House have struggled to come up with some kind of a health care deal but have indicated extending the tax credits is not on their agenda.

Neal indicated Democrats would be open to a straight extension of the subsidies for two or three years, which could give time for more negotiations over health care. He believed there could be up to 40 Republicans who might vote for that. However, that would run counter to the wishes of the Republican leadership in the House.

As Trump announces farm aid, Neal says president caused the problem

Neal says a $12 billion dollar bailout for farmers misses the mark. He says the president caused hardship on America's growers with his tariff policy. And he says, the payments will not solve everything.

"And then he (Trump) comes back and suggests that if he writes a check up to $12 billion for these farmers, that somehow that will ameliorate the crisis that he caused," Neal said. "The problem is that these are not targeted relief measures. There are still a lot of agricultural products and farmers that are going to be hurting after this."

The Trump Administration is blaming his predecessor, former President Joe Biden for failing to take action to help farmers. It says the latest program is intended to provide a bridge while new trade deals take effect.

