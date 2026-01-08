Neal expresses optimism over ACA tax credit extension

The U.S. House of Representatives was poised on Thursday to pass a three-year extension to health care tax credits under the Affordable Care Act.

A vote was scheduled Thursday afternoon on a discharge petition. Several Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in forcing the vote, against the wishes of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Speaking Thursday Morning before the scheduled vote, U.S Representative Richard Neal (D-Springfield) said if the House does indeed pass the extension, which was anticipated, it could provide enough momentum for the Senate to next take action.

"Then there will be an opportunity...to encourage the Senate to accept a minimum of three years in terms of extending these tax credits for the American family and during that period of time we can continue to debate how to improve the Affordable Care act," Neal said.

The Senate late last year failed to pass a similar extension. That vote was taken as part of a deal to reopen the government after a lengthy shutdown. If the Senate passes a differing version from the House, the two sides would need to negotiate a deal, which would then be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Reaction to Maduro's capture in Venezuela

Neal said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a “brutal dictator” but questioned any long-term involvement in the nation by the United States.

Maduro and his wife were captured on Saturday and brought to New York to face federal drug trafficking charges.

Neal also questioned the Trump Administration sidestepping Congress and going forward with the operation, which involved the military, in another nation.

And Neal expressed concern about the U.S. becoming involved further in Venezuela in the future.

"I think we should reserve judgement on removing Maduro, for sure, but, the long term consequence of engagement in Venezuela I think is not called for at this particular time, that's for sure."

