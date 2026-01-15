Neal, other Democrats, call for investigation into Minnesota ICE killing

Some Democrats in the United States House are calling for an investigation into the killing of a Minnesota woman by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.

Renee Good died last week in Minneapolis, when she was shot by an ICE agent in her vehicle during an encounter. Federal authorities allege Good, who was a U.S. Citizen, pulled the vehicle towards an agent, prompting the killing.

The letter sent by the representatives to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons demanded the end of ICE operations in Minneapolis, while also calling for an independent investigation.

U.S. Representative Richard Neal signed on to the letter. The Springfield Democrat said he wants to see Minnesota state and local authorities involved in any probe—something they have been boxed out of by federal authorities up to this point. He also criticized President Donald Trump for immediately justifying the killing.

"He declared that the murder of Ms. Good was justified without an investigation," Neal said. "What we want to examine here with the help of authorities in Minnesota, is exactly what happened."

The killing of Good has sparked nationwide protests.

Possible military actions against Iran

Trump has been threatening military action against Iran—over its treatment of protestors against that nation’s government.

Widespread demonstrations have led to a violent crackdown against those speaking out—including killings. Trump has called on these actions to stop, threatening to strike Iran if they continue.

Neal said Congress should be consulted in any possible use of the military. He added there needs to be more specifics about what sorts of threats Trump is making.

"I think in this instance here, there needs to be clarification as to what the President means by his threats, and at the same time, we hope that the destabilization of Iran continues," Neal said. "But it can't be just the force or the threat of force by the American military that does this without the active involvement of the Congress."

In June, 2025, the U.S. conducted military strikes against alleged nuclear sites in Iran in concert with Israel.

For the entire conversation with Neal, click on the link above.


