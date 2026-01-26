Snowstorm dumps 1-2 feet across Mass. — and it may not be done yet

A major snowstorm that dumped one to two feet of snow across Massachusetts and shut down state offices and schools had many communities digging out Monday. And another round of snow is likely later Monday evening.

Gov. Maura Healey said during a news conference midday Monday that the snowstorm was as pretty much as predicted. Because there was little wind, there were few power outages and the grid remained reliable, she said.

Travel conditions remain a challenge, Healey said.

"Please be careful out there as cleanup continues, and again if you can stay off the roads, we really appreciate it because the crews need time to clean up," she said.

Meteorologist Dave Epstein said that as of midnight, 16.7 inches had fallen at Logan International Airport, and there could be as much as three more inches to fall over the course of Monday before midnight.

"We've got a couple of little batches of energy rotating around the storm that's now heading up into the Gulf of Maine. And that will provide us little bursts of snow," he told GBH's Morning Edition.

If snowfall at Logan gets to 19.9 inches, that will put this past snowstorm among the top 10 largest ever, he said.

Boston offices and schools were closed Monday, and statewide, most school districts were closed prior to the storm. State workers were asked to work from home Monday, but Healey said everything will be back in service Tuesday.

Worcester City Manager Eric Batista said the "City of Seven Hills," known for its hilly terrain, saw about 19 inches of snow. The city had 370 pieces of equipment to clear roads and highways.

"We've being communicating to residents, making sure that residents, reiterating to residents to move their vehicles as best they can because for us to be able to get the snows to the curb and try to clear the roads."

Crews continue to widen the snow mounds and a parking ban remains in effect in some locations.

Schools in Worcester will remain closed Tuesday.

Batista said the city's technical high school has been serving as a shelter to about 90 people.

"We're hoping that by tomorrow morning we can transition some folks out," he said.

MassDOT had about 3,000 pieces of equipment clearing the roads and highways, and most major thoroughfares were clear as of Monday afternoon.

Phil Eng, interim MassDOT secretary and MBTA general manager, said the MBTA made a lot of progress. He expects travel along the T to resume its normal schedule by Tuesday.

"It was fierce, a lot of snow, blowing snow, winds, but all the preparation, all the planning that both MassDOT and MBTA did in advance paid dividends," said Eng.

Eng said workers were continuing to clear the tracks and the roads, so until that work is done, he urged people to stay home and off the roads.

Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT's highway administrator, praised the crew workers who he said worked really hard the past 24 hours.

"This was a big storm," he said. "We have to find places to put that snow now, so there's a lot of work going on statewide. Again, regardless if you're a local municipality or our folks on State Highway, they're pushing back those snowbanks, opening up those roadways, really widening things out."

Gulliver said crews will continue to widen out the narrow roads from big snowbanks, but he expects to give crews a rest later today. He urged all drivers to clear snow off their vehicles.

"Please take an extra moment, be safe and be mindful of the folks around you and clear that snow off your roof," Gulliver said.

Service on the Hingham-Hull Ferry was paused on Monday due to slush and ice into Hingham Harbor. The commuter rail was running on a reduced schedule. And the Red Line's Mattapan trolleys were being replaced with buses.

Meanwhile, an MBTA commuter rail train hit a car stuck on the train tracks at Brighton Street Monday morning around 4 a.m. during the snowstorm and seriously injured the driver and passenger. The couple was taken to the hospital, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Healey extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of a couple that was struck by a snowplow while walking through the MBTA's Norwood Central parking lot. The woman was killed.

"I've spoken with her husband. It's devastating. It is heartbreaking," Healey said. "And my heart goes out to their family. Very, very, very sorry to see that. Really unfortunate."

