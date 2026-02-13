As expected, Neal running for another term

U.S. Representative Richard Neal, D- Springfield, said “count me in” when asked if he was running for another term this year.

The announcement Thursday came as no surprise as it was anticipated he would look to continue his run in the House, which dates back to when he was first elected in 1988.

It is expected Neal will be facing a challenge in September’s Democratic primary. Educator Jeromie Whalen has declared his candidacy. Nomination papers to get onto the ballot became available this week.

In an interview with NEPM, Neal said facing a rival from his party is nothing new.

"We've had these before and I think it's an understanding that that's what the nominating process is about," Neal said. "So, we've been successful in the past and fully intend to be successful as we go into this next round.".

According to federal campaign finance data, as of the end of 2025, Neal had about $4 million in his campaign account while Whalen sat at around $18,000.

Neal calls Bondi's testimony 'reprehensible'

This week, there’s been outcry from lawmakers about how the release of the Epstein Files has been handled. The documents, which outline the criminal activities of the late financier, who was charged with sex trafficking of minors, became available for members of the House and Senate to review in an unredacted fashion. However, some complained that the names of those associated with Epstein were redacted, while the identities of his victims were made public.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was grilled Wednesday by a House committee about the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein Files. She sparred with lawmakers who took her to task while she offered little in the way of answers.

Neal said her behavior was “reprehensible.”

"It sounded to me as though it was more like her as a high school student squabbling with classmates as opposed to maintaining the dignity of the Attorney General of the United States," he said.

Neal added that Bondi failed to recognize the role of Congress to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.

To hear the entire conversation with Neal, click on the link above.