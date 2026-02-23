© 2026 New England Public Media

88.5 NEPM, Classical NEPM, WAMH and WNNZ FM are currently off the air due to winter storm related power outages at our transmitter site. We're working to get them back online as soon as possible. You can still listen at nepm.org, classicalnepm.org and in the NEPM and Classical NEPM apps.

Winter storm hits WMass canceling schools, slowing commutes

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
1 of 13  — 20260223_120458.jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
A plow truck on a Springfield street after a snowstorm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
2 of 13  — Snow Plow 2.jpg
A plow truck on a Springfield street after a snowstorm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff members across western Massachusetts after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
3 of 13  — 20260223_103329.jpg
Views from NEPM staff members across western Massachusetts after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff members across western Massachusetts after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
4 of 13  — Southampton Backyard 2.jpg
Views from NEPM staff members across western Massachusetts after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff members across western Massachusetts after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
5 of 13  — South Hadley Cat.jpg
Views from NEPM staff members across western Massachusetts after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
6 of 13  — 20260223_102559.jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
7 of 13  — IMG_6114.jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
8 of 13  — IMG_6115 (1).jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
9 of 13  — IMG_4472.jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
10 of 13  — IMG_9168.jpeg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
11 of 13  — IMG_5759.jpeg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
12 of 13  — IMG_2196 (1).jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
13 of 13  — IMG_2202 (2).jpg
Views from NEPM staff living across western Massachusetts and Connecticut after a storm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Staff / NEPM

Western Massachusetts was largely spared the brunt of this latest Nor'easter to hit New England.

The National Weather Service says 6-to-8 inches of snow has fallen across the central part of Hampden County.

Andy Nash is a forecaster with the agency. He says the storm going further out to sea saved the area from seeing higher snow fall totals and more severe impacts.

"It's all about the exact track and so a 20-mile difference either way makes a big difference," he said. "So if you were to talk to people here in some parts of southeast Massachusetts they might say 'hey we got way more than we thought' and that's the nature of weather and these big storms."

Nash says there's the chance of another minor storm crossing western Mass. Tuesday night into Wednesday that could have the potential for a few more inches of precipitation.

This is a developing story.

