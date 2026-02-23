Winter storm hits WMass canceling schools, slowing commutes

Western Massachusetts was largely spared the brunt of this latest Nor'easter to hit New England.

The National Weather Service says 6-to-8 inches of snow has fallen across the central part of Hampden County.

Andy Nash is a forecaster with the agency. He says the storm going further out to sea saved the area from seeing higher snow fall totals and more severe impacts.

"It's all about the exact track and so a 20-mile difference either way makes a big difference," he said. "So if you were to talk to people here in some parts of southeast Massachusetts they might say 'hey we got way more than we thought' and that's the nature of weather and these big storms."

Nash says there's the chance of another minor storm crossing western Mass. Tuesday night into Wednesday that could have the potential for a few more inches of precipitation.

This is a developing story.