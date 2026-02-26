Candidate scarcity, per-vote spending record marked 2025 mayoral elections

Mayoral candidates in Massachusetts who spent the most went on to win election in four out of five contests in 2025, a year when voters had the fewest number of candidates to choose from in at least 28 years.

Candidates in Easthampton (Salem Derby), Everett (Robert Van Campen), Gloucester (Paul Lundberg) and Taunton (Shaunna O'Connell) won their elections while being outspent by opponents, according to a review of mayoral contest data released Thursday by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Former Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria was not just among the few top-spending candidates who lost; OCPF also reported that he broke his own spending record of $113 per vote in 2021. Last year, DeMaria spent $205.65 per vote and lost to Van Campen, who spent a total $138,999 compared to DeMaria's $786,432.

The OCPF review shed light on another unpopular trait of Massachusetts elections -- mayoral candidates ran unopposed in 14 cities. In fact, voters had the fewest number of candidates to choose from since OCPF began issuing studies in 1997, when the average spent per vote by mayoral candidates was $6.63.

OCPF analysts determined that the 34 winning candidates reporting spending $3.4 million, or an average of $99,272 per candidate. Unsuccessful candidates averaged $60,230 in spending.

Mayoral elections were held in 34 cities last year and featured 57 candidates who reported raising $5.3 million and spending $4.8 million. Voters reelected 29 mayors and elected five newcomers. In addition to DeMaria, Gloucester Mayor Gregory Verga lost last year to Lundberg and Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne was defeated by Jacob Wilson.