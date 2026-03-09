Gas prices spike again in Massachusetts amid Iran War

The war in Iran has caused gasoline prices to skyrocket in Massachusetts.

The auto club AAA reports the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was up 40 cents this week to $3.31. This follows crude oil costs also jumping significantly, according to Mark Schieldrop a spokesperson with AAA. He said a spike like this has not been seen since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine four years ago.

"The last time we saw $100 a barrel oil was in 2022 and we do remember what prices looked like at the pump," Schieldrop said. "A lot of uncertainty out there, but one thing is certain, is that prices are a lot higher than they were a week ago and there's still more room for them to continue going up."

Schieldrop said the situation in the Middle East not only could cause motorists to curtail travel but also could impact airlines, as the price of jet fuel has also risen significantly. There is also the impact of oil prices on consumer goods. Diesel fuel prices also rose sharply over the last week in Massachusetts, making it more expensive for deliveries to be made.

The spike in oil and gasoline prices could be here for a while, even beyond when the conflict ends and production resumes.

"A lot of this infrastructure is not something you just turn on and off with a switch," Schieldrop said. "A hasty reduction in production can cause significant mechanical setbacks that have to be overcome if production does get an opportunity to increase in the future."

The average price in Massachusetts is still well below the national average of $3.47 a gallon, a 16 cents difference. It is still 32 cents above this time last year.

In Connecticut, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.36, which is a 44 cent jump from a week ago.