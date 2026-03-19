Springfield elected officials praise release of subway car parts to CRRC

Elected officials from Springfield lauded the release of rail car shells by the federal government to a manufacturer in the city.

On Wednesday, CRRC announced an impasse with the feds over the parts being shipped from China had ended and that the components would be released to them. The government had been citing a 2021 federal act prohibiting the import of materials made with forced labor from a certain region of that nation and was requiring documentation to admit the parts into the United States.

As a result, CRRC furloughed more than 140 employees, or about a third of its workforce earlier this week. The company’s Springfield facility makes subway cars for the Boston area transit agency, the MBTA and for a system in Los Angeles.

"It was very unnecessary and it just speaks to the chaos that's happening with this president and his administration, hopeful that this is the end of it and that we can go back to business as usual,” said State Rep. Orlando Ramos, whose district includes the CRRC plant.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno praised efforts by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, Governor Maura Healey and Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA chief Phil Eng.

Sarno said it is unfortunate that the workers have had to deal with uncertainty about their jobs, dating back to when the possibility of furloughs was announced in January.

"The loss (of) a job is not only a financial loss to that individual and the family, it's a loss of identity," Sarno said. "When that occurs, you start to get behind the eight ball and challenges start to occur,"

In a statement, CRRC said production will “gradually resume with the goal to recall affected employees from furlough.”

State Sen. Adam Gomez said he wants to make sure CRRC brings back all of the employees who are off the job.

"I hope that we can get every single person that was laid off or furloughed back to the workforce and back to putting food on the table," Gomez said.

Healey also chimed in, saying that it was “great news” the parts, some of which will be used on Boston’s Red Line subway, had been released.

“These parts are essential for delivering the safe and reliable service that Red Line riders deserve, while also supporting hundreds of good jobs in Springfield,” she said.

Counting the furloughed employees, CRRC has 422 workers.

