Updates on train service include work in Springfield, potential for more trains to NYC

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recently received an update on efforts to expand passenger rail service in the western part of the state.

MassDOT's rail administrator, Meredith Slesinger said the goal is to add trains between western Mass and Boston by 2030. She said a key part of the project is slated to take place at Springfield's Union Station.

The proposed route would also stretch to Albany, N.Y.

"We're undertaking a major effort in Springfield to reconfigure track alignments, switches, train signals, station platforms and layover and servicing facilities to expand capacity and reduce trip times," she said.

There's also infrastructure work between Springfield and Worcester that needs to take place. Planning is under way for that.

There's also planning work taking place for a train station in Palmer, which advocates pushed for as a part of expanded west/east service. The state has completed a design and planning study for the proposed facility as well as a conceptual design.

And design work is complete to expand capacity in the Pittsfield area. MassDOT is also looking into building a second platform in Pittsfield to help alleviate congestion on the rails when freight trains are using the area along with passenger trains.

To help support more trains traveling to and from Boston, an expansion of Boston’s South Station is also on the table. Slesinger said the facility is nearly at capacity and will need more room if there is more service.

Slesinger also said MassDOT is working with officials in Connecticut and Amtrak--looking into hourly service between Springfield and New York City. She said more service would be contingent on Amtrak getting new train cars in the next few years.

“That would increase annual ridership on the corridor by a projected 1-million passengers,” Slesinger said.

In another update, Slesinger said the Berkshire Flyer, operating on summer weekends between New York City and Pittsfield would be returning this year, with more details to come. A landslide along the route last year in New York State curtailed the service, forcing Amtrak to use buses along the route.

