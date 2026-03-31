Neal opposes ground troops in Iran, wary of Trump influencing mid-terms

Springfield U.S. Representative Richard Neal said Tuesday that any use of United State ground troops in Iran would be considered an escalation.

President Donald Trump has said that remains a possibility, while also trying to negotiate the end of the conflict that has entered its second month.

Neal said part of the problem is that Trump often changes positions quickly on the war and other topics.

"I think the worrisome part about it on an overall basis is that the President seems hell bent on the chaotic nature of his governing to take contradictory positions, often times in the same day," Neal said. "If the war, as he has said, we've already won, then why are we sending more ground troops, and I hope they will not be directly engaged."

Neal also said it is improper to send ground troops to Iran given the fact there has been no congressional approval of war to begin with.

A need to be vigilant over “stealing” the mid-terms

Some elected officials in Massachusetts have expressed concern that President Trump may try to influence the outcome of the mid-term elections in November.

Neal said the President does not have the authority to call off elections—and that he hopes safeguards in place to prevent influencing elections prevent it from happening. Still, Neal said there is cause for concern. And, he said, it all goes back to Trump pushing for states such as Texas to change legislative districts to help the cause of Republicans.

"If the president had just stuck to the norms of governance and not attempted to use congressional reapportionment to juice the outcome, we all would have been in a better spot," Neal said. "I wouldn't say that I'm prepared to predict that he'd be willing to do that, but I am prepared to say that we need to be on guard to prevent that from happening,".

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has said she believes Trump will try to quote--"steal" the election by using Immigration and Customs Enforcement to intimidate people from going to the polls. Worcester U.S. Representative Jim McGovern, like Neal, a Democrat, has also expressed similar concerns.

To hear the entire conversation with Neal, click on the link above.

