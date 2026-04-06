Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2026 enshrinement class

The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its enshrinement class for this year. And this group has a bit of a local flavor.

Former Celtics Coach Doc Rivers is one of those who was selected. He spent nine seasons in Boston, leading the team to the NBA championship in 2008.

During a press conference announcing this year's enshrinement class in Indianapolis, site of this year’s Men’s Final Four, he said he was thankful for those who helped him accomplish what he has.

"I'm here, right, but without the players that I've coached, without the coaches that I've coached with, I wouldn't be here," Rivers said. "None of us live in isolation. We all live and breathe with other people, and other people help us get to places we are."

Rivers is currently the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and has won 1,180 games during his 27 seasons as a NBA head coach.

The 1996 United States Women's Olympic team will also enter the Basketball Hall of Fame. That includes Southwick native and UConn great Rebecca Lobo, who entered the hall as an individual in 2017.

Other enshrinees include NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire, who was a six-time NBA all-star during his 14-year career. He’s joined by current Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, whose teams have gone to 26 consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Elena Della Donne is also entering the hall. She was named to the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team in 2021 and was a seven-time all-star. Another WNBA great, Chamique Holdsclaw will also be taking her place in the hall of fame. She was a six-time WNBA all-star and led the University of Tennessee to three consecutive national championships. There’s also Candice Parker, who had a prolific career in the WNBA and also was part of two gold medal winning teams for the United States in the Olympics.

Along with a great deal of playing and coaching talent, a referee will also be enshrined in Springfield. Joey Crawford spend 39 years calling games in the NBA and worked a record 374 playoffs games—including 50 contests in the NBA Finals.

Ceremonies will take place for this year's class in mid-August in Springfield.

