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Neal calls RFK, Jr.'s testimony on vaccines 'vague' during hearing

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, prepares to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee about his agency's goals and budget, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, prepares to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee about his agency's goals and budget, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. went before the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday in Washington, D.C. Democrats on the panel grilled him on a number of topics, including cuts to health care and vaccines.

Springfield U.S. Representative Richard Neal is the ranking Democrat on the committee. After the hearing he said the vaccine issue is especially important right now.

"We thought that what has happened with measles and vaccinations has also begun to plague America again and we wanted to have the secretary explain to us why he has raised suspicion about vaccinations," Neal said. "I think his answers were pretty vague,".

During the hearing, Kennedy defended his vaccine policy, while touting his agency's record on drug price negotiations and new dietary guidelines. It was his first appearance on Capitol Hill this year.

Cease fire in Iran continues, but questions remain domestically

Earlier in the week, there were failed negotiations to bring the war in Iran to a settlement. A two-week cease fire is more than a week old. There was news Thursday that Pakistan was pressing Iran to extend the deal to temporarily end hostilities.

Neal said things still remain unclear from a U.S. perspective.

"There still has not been a statement of objectives, there's been no determination as to what the exit ramp might be," Neal said. "Instead, the justifications for the actions seem to take place on almost an hourly basis. We need a better and stronger explanation as to what we intend to accomplish here,".

The president in remarks made in Las Vegas Thursday said the war in Iran was going “swimmingly” and predicted the conflict “should be ending pretty soon,”.

Meanwhile, a 10-day cease fire is in place between Israel and Lebanon. Israel has been conducting raids in that nation targeting the Iranian-backed militant group.

To hear the entire conversation with Neal, click on the link above.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.
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Regional News MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
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