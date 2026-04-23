Suspect arrested in Wed. murder of school employee at UMass Amherst hotel

This is a developing story.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder Wednesday night at a hotel on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"It is with deep sadness that I share that last night, the University of Massachusetts Police Department and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office responded to a suspected homicide of a UMass Amherst staff member," said university Chancellor Javier Reyes

A preliminary investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney's office indicates the suspect and the victim knew each other, according to a statment from the district attorney.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned today in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

"I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus," Reyes said. "Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved."

Reyes said he recognized that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, "but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

The incident remains under active investigation by the UMass Amherst Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts Crime Scene Services Section.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.