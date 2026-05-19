© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressional hopeful Jeromie Whalen opens Springfield campaign headquarters

New England Public Media | By Phil Bishop
Published May 19, 2026 at 10:31 AM EDT
U.S. House candidate Jeromie Whalen looks down on his Springfield headquarters from the balcony
Phillip Bishop
/
NEPM
U.S. House candidate Jeromie Whalen looks down on his Springfield headquarters from the balcony

Congressional candidate Jeromie Whalen has officially opened his new campaign headquarters in downtown Springfield.

He hoping to represent the 1st Massachusetts District in Congress by unseating longtime U.S. Representative Richard Neal. Whalen said the Main Street base of operations will serve as a central artery for campaign planning, canvassing, and phone-banking.

The new campaign office is inside an old bank building, near the MassMutual Center. The space has the look of a bank that has been occupied by activists: photos of Whalen at local events dot the walls of old cubicles, and a massive cloth banner reading "In Us We Trust" streams down from the second floor.

Whalen said the juxtaposition — classical architecture and scrappy political messaging — is intentional.

"When you look around, the grandeur of this building, the kind of gold-coated architecture of it all," Whalen said. "It's disrupted by a piece of fabric, with recycled fabric on it, that really sends a message."

The South Hadley native is positioning himself as a disruptive-outsider against incumbent Neal, who has held the office for decades. Whalen said he wanted his campaign's home base to reflect that and prioritize the homegrown nature of his platform, which centers working class families.

"You'll see art installations and this kind of eclectic vibe that we're going for," Whalen said. "It's a welcoming space. It's a space where you kind of let down all the pretenses."

Whalen is part of a crowd of Neal challengers that include Democrat Nathan Tracy, and independent candidates Anthony Celata and Nadia Milleron.

Whalen leads that pack of challengers in money raised, currently around $150,000 in campaign funds, according to the Federal Election Committee. The only other candidate with any disclosed funds is Milleron, at around $26,000.

Meanwhile, Neal has raised $1.8 million for his re-election.

Whalen says the fiscal imbalance between his campaign and Neal's is actually a point of pride. He's only accepted individual donations, and sworn to reject money from any corporate interests or political action committees, often called SuperPACs.

The Massachusetts Democratic primary takes place in September for the November general election.

Tags
Regional News ELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Phil Bishop
Phil Bishop is a reporter in the NEPM newsroom and serves as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM.
See stories by Phil Bishop
Related Content