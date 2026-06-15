Town sees opportunity to rezone Hampshire College property before school is sold

To potentially rezone almost 700 hundred acres over the next few months is an opportunity the town of Amherst, Mass., has never had before said Jeff Bagg, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the town.

This opportunity comes as Hampshire College finalizes its plans to shut down and sell its Amherst campus and buildings.

"In some ways, we want to send a signal to everyone that the town has goals and priorities," Bagg said.

The Amherst Town Council voted on those priorities earlier this month, and while Hampshire College will sell to a buyer of its choice, ahead of that, Bagg said the town is trying to set the stage for a range of uses — and potential tax income.

"Buildable land should be prioritized for housing, small business development and other appropriate tax revenue uses," Bagg said, "and sensitive habitat farming and resource areas should be prioritized for preservation."

Amherst has tapped MassDevelopment to help guide the rezoning process.

The organization is the official development finance agency and land bank for Massachusetts. They declined to be interviewed but said in a statement that the loss of a major institution like Hampshire College creates challenges for the local economy — as well as opportunities.