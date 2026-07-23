© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UMass Amherst installing electric powered heat pump after receiving state grant

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published July 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
The UMass campus overlooking academic buildings and the W.E.B. Du Bois library [far left].
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
The UMass campus overlooking academic buildings and the W.E.B. Du Bois library [far left].

UMass has started the early phase of the project after receiving $7.35 million dollars under the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources Decarbonization Implementation Grant Program (DIG) last week.

The rest of the $18 million total cost for the project will come from the University’s budget.

Ray Jackson, assistant Vice Chancellor of facilities management, said this is part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on campus. Jackson said the heat pump, which is about 6ft tall and 20ft long, will use waste heat from the existing power plant to produce low-pressure steam, which will reduce emissions by 15%.

"For every unit of energy that's put into this heat pump, three units of energy will come out. So it's very efficient," Jackson said.

Jackson said the heat pumps will provide 20% of the annual steam and heating requirements for the campus. The rest of the campus will still be powered by natural gas.

He said the project will take up to two years until it's fully installed, but hopes other institutions will adapt this model to reduce emissions throughout the state.

According to the state, there are fewer than two dozen of these industrial heat pump systems installed across the United States, which puts UMass Amherst at “the forefront of a growing field.”
Tags
Regional News ENVIRONMENTUMASS AMHERSTGOVERNMENT & POLITICSYOUTH
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams