WMass Dress for Success branch provides clothes for job interviews, proms, and more

The western Massachusetts branch of Dress for Success is working to provide professional clothing to women and nonbinary people in the region. The branch, located in Springfield, offers clothing for job interviews, formal events, and specialized clothing like healthcare scrubs. They also provide mentorship services designed to help with financial planning, provide career advancement advice, and help people go into higher education if they so choose.

All of the clothes provided through Dress for Success are donated from the community. Volunteers help go through the donations, ensuring that the articles are good quality items and then organizing them to go out on the racks. Once the clothes are out, stylists help people pick out clothes that will best suit their needs, providing both fashion advice and emotional support.

Madi Baez, the boutique coordinator, knows that professional clothing is important for developing self confidence.

“Once you have this powerful outfit, it seems shallow, but the reality is you do feel good about yourself,” Baez said. “Once you wear something professional, something sparks inside you that you really feel good about yourself because you feel you look amazing.”

Ty Foster, the program manager, also recognizes the importance of making a first impression for a potential employer.

“If you think about it, when you're going for a job interview, first impression is 30 seconds. If someone's looking at you, you don't look the part, they're already judging you and basing you off that appearance,” said Foster.

Baez oversees the boutique area of the space, where people can look through racks of clothing separated by size and type. The boutique also offers jewelry, scarves, and other accessories to help tie outfits together. The space is designed to feel like a store, even though all the pieces are free of charge.

“We’re looking to make sure that the folks who come in for stylings feel like this is a real exclusive boutique experience.” says executive director Jess Roncarati-Howe. “We never want anybody to walk through this door and feel like they’re receiving charity.”

The branch accepts all manner of donations, including suits, shoes, and accessories.

“Your fabulous suits and other professional apparel could give someone the confidence to enter or return to the workplace, make a great first impression, and land a job that could change their life,” says their website.

For both Baez and Foster, the work is extremely rewarding. “We’re really passionate about all things empowering women,” said Foster.

Baez emphasizes the joy both her and Foster find in their work. “We’re not here by chance,” Baez said. “We wanted to be here.”

