Greenfield City Councilor, former chief of staff face off to fill 1st Franklin District seat

The race to replace Natalie Blais as the representative for the 1st Franklin District sees two people facing off in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary. Corinne Coryat, who previously worked as Blais’ chief of staff, is running against Greenfield City Council president Lora Wondolowski.

The 1st Franklin district includes multiple cities and towns across Franklin County, including Deerfield, Shelburne, and parts of Greenfield. Former representative Natalie Blais occupied the seat from 2019 to this past January, when she resigned to work in an administrative role at UMass Amherst. The seat has remained vacant since her departure.

Corrine Coryat previously served as Blais’ chief of staff, and is currently working towards her law degree at Western New England University. Her opponent, Lora Wondolowski, joined the Greenfield City Council in 2023 and has been president since 2025.

Olivia Bodden / NEPM Corrine Coryat and Lora Wondolowski recently participated in an election forum ahead of the Sept. 1 primary election for the 1st Franklin District seat.

Healthcare

A big issue across the district is healthcare access, and both candidates were quick to point out some key topics.

Coryat discussed said the centralization of healthcare services can result in cities like Greenfield becoming hubs for the region.

“People are coming to Greenfield to get healthcare, to get addiction services, mental health services,” Coryat said. “How do we spread some of those services out so that people don’t have to come to Greenfield to get them? So that if you live in Rowe, you can still live in Rowe and have access to the same healthcare services that you need.”

Wondolowski echoed Coryat’s sentiments, but also expanded the issue to transportation.

“The closest hospital, depending on where you are, is either going to be Baystate Franklin or might be getting up to North Adams. And with the potential of the pharmacy in Shelburne closing, that means somebody who needs a prescription right away is going to have to drive a lot further,” Wondolowski said. “Transportation is an issue throughout this big district, but it is so much more acute in our more rural, distant towns and the ability of people to get to appointments…when the buses aren’t frequent.”

Education Funding

Both candidates recognize that more needs to be done to secure education funds for western Mass.

Wondolowski said that education funding is one of a number of problems faced across the district.

“We’re seeing all kinds of overrides because of school budgets and not being able to meet the basic needs of what we need to do for our schools,” Wondolowski said. “That’s a commonality that’s happening all across this district.”

Coryat spoke specifically about the funding inequalities between eastern and western Mass.

“We are coming up on ten years after the passage of the Student Opportunity Act, which was the last time we amended Chapter 70, the allocation for school funding in Massachusetts,” Coryat said. “Right now, the formula is just not working for the schools out here.”

Affordability

As the cost of living increases nationally, there are several aspects of life that have become unaffordable for residents.

When it comes to affordability, Coryat highlighted housing needs.

“I talk a lot about this campaign in the context of making this region a sustainable place for people to live, especially for young people.” Coryat said. “I believe that housing is a right. I think people can only live healthy, happy lives if they have stable housing…and we really need to be investing in housing at every level.”

Wondolowski touched on food insecurity.

“How do we, as the legislature, help folks at a time when we have a federal government that is making it a lot harder to be on food assistance programs?” Wondolowski said. “I will do everything that we can to continue to take care of people, to find ways that we can fill in the gaps when these things happen, but also to give hope that we will get through this as a community.”

Experience

Both candidates have similar policies, so the deciding factor in the race may be their experience.

Wondolowski worked for various nonprofit organizations before transitioning to local government.

“I bring a depth of experience that is beyond just being on the city council here in Greenfield, having worked for national, statewide, and regional organizations,” Wondolowski said. “I bring lots of different relationships both at the state house as well as to community leaders, organizations and people throughout this region.”

Coryat has focused her campaign on her work in Blais’ office. “What I think really sets me apart in this race is my statehouse experience, having worked in the statehouse.” Coryat said. “My staff role was based in the district. So I always lived in Western Mass, but I also commuted into the state house with the rep.”

Although this is the primary, both candidates are taking the race as seriously as a general election. “We are such a small delegation as opposed to, you know, what's happening at the State House that we need folks who have broad relationships, who can help leverage that to get attention and get things done at the State House,” said Wondolowski.

“I think that there's always room for independent voices, but Massachusetts is a super majority blue state,” said Coryat. “I wish both my opponents the best of luck, but I do think this race will really be decided at the primary.”

The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Amy Lavalee in the November general election.