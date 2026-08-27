1st Berkshire race pits incumbent rep against North Adams city councilor

The Democratic primary election will likely determine the 1st Berkshires’ state representative winner, as there are no Republican or independent candidates vying for the seat.

Incumbent John Barrett III has held the seat since 2017 and was previously mayor of North Adams from 1984 - 2010. His challenger, Andrew Fitch, is the vice president of the North Adams City Council and co-owner of the downtown North Adams restaurant Steeple City Social. The 1st Berkshire district represents the northern part of Berkshire County, including the towns of North Adams, Williamstown, and Lanesborough.

Affordability

While the candidates have slightly different priorities, both touch on a few key issues. Mainly affordability — especially when it comes to rent prices and property taxes.

Barrett says there’s a need to increase affordable housing.

“Buying a home is just about impossible these days. And we don't have the ability to have a lot of houses that are out there. It's a very tight market, and so we have to look at those things and we have to think outside the box”

Fitch echoed Barrett’s sentiments.

“The younger folks that we have around here as well, are deeply impacted by the increase in housing prices and the continued increase in housing prices…We need to create better funding mechanisms so that they can actually help spur that housing development or help spur, um, support for seniors who want to stay in their homes.”

Transportation

Given the rurality of much of the district, transportation is also top of mind for each candidate. The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, which is fare-free until June 2027, has increased ridership 24% over the last two years, but Fitch wants to increase accessibility even more.

“Unless we have a stronger, more robust regional, um, transportation ecosystem through Berkshire Regional Transit, unless we really support them in expanding routes and making sure that the existing routes that they have are consistent, that they have the drivers to meet those routes every single time. Folks aren't going to be able to keep jobs that they've signed themselves up for if their buses keep getting canceled on them.”

Barrett says his work in the state legislature has helped increase infrastructure funding to assist transportation expansions.

“We put in something last year into the budget and carrying over into this budget this year where we have changed the formula for chapter 90 money, which is the amount of money that the state gives back to communities for road repairs and equipment and engineering…And it did mean a difference of 3 million extra dollars coming into the various community total for the 13 communities in the First Berkshire District. They used to use a formula based on population only instead of road mileage. We were able to get those things changed.”

Experience

Despite their similarities, much of the race is coming down to a single debate: new ideas or tried-and-true experience?

Barrett says his decades of experience will matter more.

“Well, you know, when I was back at that age first running, I always said that we need new blood. And now I can say we need experience. As an important factor in a candidate, it's not so much the length of service or all of that or even the age. It's what you can get done and what the needs are in a community and in a region…as I said in the debate, the future isn't tomorrow, the future is today.”

Fitch disagrees, saying it’s time for a fresh face in the seat.

“We do reach a point in society where we have to step back and take an actual look and be honest with ourselves that sometimes it is actually time to pass the baton. Time to pass the torch to somebody who you know has fresh ideas, fresh perspectives, fresh way of doing things, has creative creativity streaming through their bloodstream as, as I do.”

The primary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 1.